Jo Ann Edwards Daniel, 80 passed away after a brief illness Saturday, May 16, 2020. Jo Ann was born in Scranton, TX, on May 13, 1940, to Otis and Opal Edwards and attended Cisco High School until 11th grade when the family moved to Hobbs, NM, where she graduated high school. She later moved to Lubbock, TX, where she met Vernon Daniel, her loving husband of 60 years, and started a family.
The family moved to Virginia in 1973 where she and Vernon raised their two children, Greg and Julie. Jo Ann and Vernon moved to Orchid, FL, in 1991 where they enjoyed golf and tennis with many friends and only recently moved back to live in Virginia Beach, VA, to be near family. Jo Ann was a loving mother and wife who always brought joy to her family and many friends. She gave of herself tirelessly in countless charitable projects over the years. She was an accomplished painter, an avid bridge player, and enthusiastic golfer and tennis player. She was a devout Christian and wonderful example to all who knew her. She will be missed greatly by all.
Jo Ann leaves behind her husband, Vernon, of Florida and Virginia Beach and two children, Greg of Nashville, TN, and Julie Daniel Harshaw of Va. Beach, VA, along with sister, Shirley Stuart, grandchildren Rachel, Hannah, Naomi, Leah, Damien, Eli, Daniel, Roman and Grace, great grandchild Norah, along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Ronnie Edwards, her parents, her baby daughter Kris, and her grandson Joshua.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel by Rev. Clark D. Cundiff. Burial will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.