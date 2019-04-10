|
|
Jo Anne Prince, 82, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late William and Thelma Broughton. She is survived by her husband, Harold A. Prince; a daughter, Victoria Lynn Sepulveda and husband Richard; two sons, Chris Prince and wife Vickie and Patrick Prince and wife Mercedita; a sister, Deborah Todd and husband David; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Saturday, April 13, at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 7 â€" 9 P.M. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019