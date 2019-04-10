The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Anne Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Anne Prince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jo Anne Prince Obituary
Jo Anne Prince, 82, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late William and Thelma Broughton. She is survived by her husband, Harold A. Prince; a daughter, Victoria Lynn Sepulveda and husband Richard; two sons, Chris Prince and wife Vickie and Patrick Prince and wife Mercedita; a sister, Deborah Todd and husband David; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Saturday, April 13, at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 7 â€" 9 P.M. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now