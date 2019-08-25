The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohef Sholom Temple
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
Arlington Cemetery
Sandy Springs, GA
Jo Anne R. Klein, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was retired after 10 years as a sales representative for Remedy Staffing in Virginia Beach. Born in Nashville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Sidney J. Rosen and Muriel Helen Dorn Rosen.

Mrs. Klein was a longtime member of Ohef Sholom Temple and their Sisterhood, was a group advisor for the Temple Youth Group (OSTY), the Auxiliary of Beth Sholom, and was a volunteer for the Beth Sholom Gift Shop.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 51 years, Kenneth Martin Klein; 2 daughters, Andrea K. Levy (Sam) and Laura Beth Summerfield (Danny) all of Atlanta, GA; and 5 grandchildren, Sydney Jordan, Jake, Molly, and Marin.

A funeral service will be conducted today (Sunday), Aug. 25th at 1:30 p.m. in Ohef Sholom Temple with Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg and Cantor Jennifer Rueben officiating. After which, she will be taken to Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA for burial on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ohef Sholom Temple Youth Group (OSTY), 530 Raleigh Ave., Norfolk 23507. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
