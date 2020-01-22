|
Jo Anne Snow, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. Jo Anne was a member of Hickory UMC and enjoyed caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. She instilled a sense of family and caring in both her children and grandchildren. Jo Anne would always have family meals every Saturday. She was also known to help anyone in need. Jo Anne was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. "Snowman" Snow and her father, Henkel Marcus Lamp.
Jo Anne is survived by her loving children, Jennifer Chrimes of Chesapeake and Marcus Snow and his wife Emili of Currituck. As well she will be forever remembered as Nini by her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Briana, and Marcus Jr; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Hickory United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2pm with a reception to follow. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020