Jo Nancy DeHart Reckling, 82, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully next to her beloved daughter Cindy on August 5, 2020 after spending the last few days surrounded by her entire family. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Reckling, her parents Agnes and Thomas DeHart, her brother TZ DeHart, and her sister Linda Giese. Jo Nancy was born and raised in Norfolk and moved to Virginia Beach to raise her family in 1963.
Jo Nancy graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School and the DePaul School of Nursing. Her career as a nurse spanned over five decades and included working as a nurse for Virginia Beach City Public Schools for over 30 years. Known to many by Jo, Sister, Jo Nancy, Mimi, and Nurse Jo, she was an avid skier, traveler, and collector of many things, but her most priceless collection was her family and lifelong friends. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bobby (Nancy) Reckling, Cindy (Alex) Kalasinsky, and Chris (Cathy) Reckling; her grandchildren, Jackie Reckling, Sarah Kalasinsky, Mallory Reckling, Anna Kalasinsky, Cameron Reckling, and Casey Reckling; her sisters Agnes Whitfield (Bob); Debra Clay (Sam); brother-in-law Henry Giese, Jr.; nephews Stephen Whitfield, Michael Whitfield, and Henry Giese III; nieces Courtney Walston, Maggie Menold, and Darlene Rideout; a host of other relatives; and her many friends, especially Faye Stewart. The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff of Sentara Village for providing our Mom (Mimi) with a home filled with dignity, respect, and kindness. A Mass of the Resurrection at St. Gregory Catholic Church will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm with the burial following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Friends may offer condolences at smithandwilliamskempsville.com