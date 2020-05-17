Jo S. Culpepper
1926 - 2020
Jo Story Culpepper, 94, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed from death unto life on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Mrs. Culpepper was born in Keysville, Virginia on May 12, 1926 to the late Argus Winfield and Blanche Sherrill Story. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carter G. Culpepper, a daughter, Sherrill Ann Culpepper, three brothers: Argus Story, Jr., John Story, and Ned Story, and a sister, Jean Lamb.

A graduate of Oak Hill High School in Lenoir, NC, Mrs. Culpepper relocated to the Hampton Roads area during World War II. It was here that she met and married her husband. A member of Deep Creek Baptist Church for nearly 60 years, Mrs. Culpepper loved Jesus and wanted to serve Him. She truly had a love for other people and showed Christ's love to all that she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Culpepper is survived by her daughter, Susan Jenkins and "son", Danny Jenkins, much loved grandchildren: Katelyn and Trey Umphlett and Carter and Bailey Jenkins, her four beautiful great-granddaughters: Anna, Ellie, Maggie and Sophie, two special friends Dottie Lou Farleigh and Dahlia Smith, several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

A graveside service will be held at Culpepper Family cemetery on Old Mill Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1 PM. Social Distancing will be observed.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Culpepper's name to Deep Creek Baptist Church or the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Culpepper Family cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 16, 2020
I am sadden by the loss of your mom, she was my Sunday school teacher many, many years ago. She was a very special lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Doris Jarrell
Friend
