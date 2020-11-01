1/
Joan Alison Neely
Joan Alison Neely, 65, passed away Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

Joan, daughter of the late Jack and Juanita Mattingly, was born March 25th, 1955 in Fort Belvoir, Fairfax County, Virginia. Of her many accomplishments, Joan achieved her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Virginia Tech and Master of Science in Education from Old Dominion University.

Joan proudly resided with her husband of 42 years, Joseph H. Neely, in Virginia Beach where she passionately served the community as a celebrated educator for over 40 years. In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her daughter, Alison Neely Quelch, son-in-law, Matthew Quelch, of New Jersey, and was predeceased by her son, Joseph Howard Neely. She also leaves behind her brothers John Mattingly and Jeffrey Mattingly, both of Virginia, as well as a large family of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Joan will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, confidant, teacher, and will remain an inspiration for everyone she has touched.

Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be offered as donation to the Virginia Beach SPCA in memory of Joan Neely. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences on your loss. I have so many happy memories of spending time with Joan. We were very lucky to have Joan in our life. I believe Joan fought a brave battle. God bless Joan and all of you at this time of sorrow.

May you find comfort in those around you.
Dave and Seppie Slonena
October 31, 2020
Deborah Quelch
October 30, 2020
We love you so much Joan and will miss you forever. Thank you for being a part of our lives. xo Blair and Cannon
Blair Cespedes
October 30, 2020
She Lovingly touched the lives of so many people, mine included. She had a passionate way of working with children.
Brenda Esch
October 30, 2020
God bless Joan....no more pain. I will miss you very much and I will always remember your beautiful soul.
Deborah Quelch
