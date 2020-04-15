|
Joan Andrea Nichols Redfearn, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, with her family by her side. Joan was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 18, 1940. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Helen T. Nichols of Norfolk, Virginia.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward E. "Buddy" Redfearn, her son Tim Redfearn, his wife Joan P. "Joanie Jr." Redfearn, and their children, Emory, Andrew and Owen, by her son Eddie Redfearn, his children, Devon and Perry, and their mother Joelle E. Redfearn. Joan is also survived by her sister, Constance Anastasiou, along with several nieces, cousins, and Godchildren.
Born and raised in Norfolk, Joan was the daughter of first- and second-generation immigrants. Her father, born and immigrated from Cypress, was the co-owner of the Monticello Drive In located in Norfolk. Joan graduated from Granby High School in 1958 and later studied at what is now Old Dominion University, receiving her degree in history from then the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary in 1962. It was there that her six-decade romance and adventurous life with Buddy began, when he found her sleeping in the back seat of his car on campus one afternoon. She and Buddy married on June 16, 1962 and for many years she supported their family as a dedicated mother to her two boys, living in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Buddy fondly remembers her as a fantastic mother and so at ease and natural with children. This too was such a gift to her five grandchildren who she so lovingly cared for and spent so much time with. When her boys were grown, she partnered with and worked for Buddy as he built his Allstate agency from the ground up. For 15 years she greeted customers, knowing each by name and offered exceptional service with her kindhearted smile and gentle manner.
Joan loved nothing more in life than her grandchildren. Devon, Emory, Perry, Andrew, and Owen were the sparkle in her eyes and the source of the smile that never left her face. She dedicated so much time and love toward each of them in so many ways and for that they will always cherish those indelible memories of their Yia Yia.
Joan loved the sea and the beach, so much so, she volunteered for over 20 years as a member of the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Stranded Response team. She helped rescue, rehabilitate, assisted in necropsies and release back into the sea, too many animals to count. Her favorite sea animal was the sea turtle. She and Buddy were called upon to watch over the turtle nests on the beach. She even was able to witness and help protect the baby turtles when they hatched from their eggs and began their journey to the sea.
In addition to her passion for the sea and all of its creatures, Joan loved to sing. She was the choir director and organist of the choir at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and later a member of the choir at All Saints Episcopal Church. She was a faithful servant and follower of Christ in all that she did for the church and everyone she served so selflessly.
In 2003 Joan performed in the ensemble in Nabucco, an opera that was part of the Todi Music Festival. A short time later Joan auditioned and became a member of the Virginia Beach Chorale. Joan was very proud to be a member of the Chorale and she adored every member of the ensemble and sang with great passion and joy. Even as her health was waning, and with the help of Chorale members, Joan participated in as many rehearsals as she could. The Chorale was truly her happy place and the one thing she did solely for her own joy, however, her voice was always such a valued contribution to the Chorale as a whole.
In her spare time, Joan along with Buddy, volunteered for over 15 years at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts as ushers. She cheerfully greeted patrons, scanned their tickets and help them find their seats, always with a smile on her face. She not only served there but was able to watch her granddaughter perform and took the stage with the Chorale herself, making the Sandler Center a very special venue in her life as a volunteer, proud Yia Yia and volunteer.
Joan and Buddy along with many friends were able to travel the world. She visited the Amazon, Costa Rica, Egypt, Italy, Panama, GalÃ¡pagos Islands, Canada, Greece and Cypress. Many of the trips were sponsored by The Virginia Aquarium. She and Buddy loved seeing the world together, experiencing new cultures, food, and wine. Out of all her trips, going to Cypress and visiting family, seeing from where her father immigrated, she most treasured.
Joan's smile was infectious and it was truly for anyone and everyone. Her ability to make anyone she met feel welcome and instantly part of the family, was the gift of an angel. Her smile, kind and gentle spirit, love for family and friends, her incredible character, her beautiful soul, and that contagious smile are just a few phrases recently used to describe Joan. Whether you called her your wife, Mom, Yia Yia, Nouna, aunt, cousin, friend or someone you just met, she was loved by all and will be missed dearly.
Special thanks from the family goes out to the medical and support staff of the ICU at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. The compassion everyone displayed while providing critical care to Joan did not go unnoticed. We all thank you for your hard work and dedicated passion as a health care provider, even more so in these challenging times.
To abide by these unprecedented times of social distancing, a private interment will occur in the near term. At a later date, the family will host a memorial celebration in honor of Joan and her faithful life so well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Virginia Beach Chorale, 4831 Columbus Street, #66214, Virginia Beach, VA 23466, or Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program, 717 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, or All Saints Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020