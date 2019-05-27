Virginia Beach - Joan Claire Orlowski, 87, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, predeceasing her husband of 67 years, Thomas K. Orlowski. She leaves behind two sons, Vincent G. Orlowski and Paul W. Orlowski, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three children, Karen A. Orlowski, Thomas W. Orlowski, and James "Jamey" A. Orlowski.Joan was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts. She met Tom in middle school and they married five years later. In 1966, after several moves and thousands of miles on the road, they settled in Virginia Beach, which made her happy to be near the ocean. She made a wonderful home there with lots of family and friends, especially at Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she was one of the original members. She enjoyed traveling in the RV, baking, crafting, and, most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. Services will be held, to celebrate Joan's life, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 27, 2019