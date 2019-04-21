Home

Joan Claire Schuyler, 82, went to be with our Lord in heaven, on April 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 7, 1936. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Phillip B. Schuyler; her children, Robin (Dave) Whitehurst, Steven (Barbara) Schuyler, Scott (Shannon) Schuyler, Renee Bowling, and Stewart (Tammy) Schuyler. She had 22 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Internment will take place at Albert G. Horton Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery on May 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to Ruff Road Pet Rescue; 5709 Churchland Blvd Ste A; Portsmouth, VA 23703-3314, in her name, to celebrate her love of animals. www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
