Joan D. Carmazino, 71, passed away on May 13, 2020 in her home. Joan was a native of Chicago, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Richard and Phyllis Behrns. She worked in the Insurance Industry for many years and later changed careers and graduated from nursing school in December of 1999. She was a long time faithful member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was a prayer warrior leader. Joan was also knitted "socks for soldiers", a program that knitted for soldiers overseas. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Behrns.
Joan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard "Ric" Carmazino, her five children, Richard Carmazino, Jr, Tim Swanson, Steve Swanson, Timothy Carmazino, and Darleen Carmazino, a sister, Nancy Gross and one granddaughter, Elisha.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Sunday May 17, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, please visit Ric Carmazino's facebook family fundraiser page.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.