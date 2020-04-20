|
|
Norfolk - Joan E. Machen Corner, 83, passed away April 17, 2020. Born and raised in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late John Gilbert Machen, and Lena Blick Machen.
Left to cherish her memory: Her daughters, Terri Corner Asby and Kellie Corner; son Bradley G. Corner and granddaughter Sharon E. Asby.
Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Action Alliance USA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 20, 2020