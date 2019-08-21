|
|
Joan E. Rooney, 89, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 19, 2019.
Born in Bangor, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Mary G. Rooney, one of eleven children. She was a teacher for Norfolk City Schools for 45 years and was awarded Teacher of the Year in the 70â€™s. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Sisters of Mercy in Portland, Maine for 19 years.
Left to cherish her memory: siblings, Robert H. Rooney, Thomas E. Rooney and his life partner, Teresa D. Weiser, and Carol A. Daley; sister-in-law, Beverly R. Rooney; and many much loved nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to any Veteranâ€™s organization or St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019