Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Joan E. Wuorinen


1942 - 2020
Joan E. Wuorinen Obituary
Joan Elizabeth (Hacker) Wuorinen, age 77 passed away in her home on April 17, 2020. Born August 12, 1942 from Philadelphia, PA, She's survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. Wuorinen, two daughters Gail Young (David) , Kathy Bernhart (Stephen) and 3 grandchildren, Connor, Sydney and Colby Bernhart.

Joan was an avid visitor to her beloved Sandbridge beach. She looked forward to her summers with Bob and the grandchildren lounging on the beaches and taking in all the fresh sea air. Another love for Joan and the entire family was her Christmas Eve tradition of homemade spaghetti and her famous meatballs.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 3-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Virginia Beach S.P.C.A. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
