Joan Elizabeth Green, 64, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019.Joan dedicated 25 years of service to the city of Norfolk, where she retired from in 2004 with numerous accolades. During her retirement, Joan enjoyed being an active member at St. Paulâ€™s CME Church in Norfolk, where she was on the usher and steward boards and the ILA womenâ€™s auxiliary. When Joan was not participating in church events you could find her enjoying some of her favorite hobbies like fishing and playing games like slot machines, keno, and other card games.Left to cherish Joanâ€™s memory are her mother, Willie Beatrice Sherrod; sons: Ricos Green (Stephanie), Tion Langley, and Dion Langley; her sisters: H. Dianne Berry (Ted), Rosa L. Rosser-Ridley (Roland), Regina Darden (Marshall), and Cynthia Harris; her brothers: Gregory L. Rosser, Robert Rosser (Janet), David Rosser (Rosilyn), Arnold Sherrod (Shawna), William â€œRuntâ€ Jones (Megan).Joan will be lovingly remembered by her grand-children: Isaah and Sierra Green, Stephan and Shawn Nicholson, Tion Langley II. Also by Aunt Mildred Moorehead, who was more like a sister than her friend.Joan will also be remembered by a host of nieces and nephews, friends and a large extended family.Joan is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Green Jr; her father, Lee Rosser; her sister, Mamie Rosser-Woods; and brother, Reginald Rosser.A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 310 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA from 10 am to 12 pm, with a service at 12 pm, and burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019