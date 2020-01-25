|
Virginia Beach - Joan Elizabeth Smith Harvey, age 88, passed away in Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on January 23, 2020. She was born in New York City, New York on June 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Phillip Francis Smith and Lillian Mabel Post Smith.
She grew up in the Bronx, New York and moved to Virginia Beach in July 1961 with her late husband, Donald E. Harvey, Sr, and their three children. Her great joy in life was service to her community with music and helping those in need. She was a long time member of Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church, the Virginia Beach Chorale, and the Lion's Club. She loved serving on the Altar Guild for weddings, singing in the church choir and serving in the church's Food Pantry. She worked as the Office Manager for the Institute for Family Centered Services until retirement at age 80. She loved singing, the Virginia Beach Little Theater, playing cards and bingo with her friends and time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her nieces and nephew and their families.
She is survived by her children, Lillian D. Harvey of Wilmington DE, Claudia J. Craft and her husband Don of Chesapeake VA, and Donald E. Harvey, Jr and his wife Gretel of Tampa FL, Jayson D Harvey and his wife, Sarah, and their children Ayva, Braydon, Mayson and Jaxson of Houston TX, and Ryan S. Harvey and his wife Stephanie and their children, Alexandra (Lexie) and Layla of Tampa FL.
The family will receive friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 pm. A church service will be held at her beloved church, Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020. The burial will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. The burial will be followed by a reception in the church social hall. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 25, 2020