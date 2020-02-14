|
Joan Hamilton of Virginia Beach went home to glory on February 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Hamilton and daughter Valeria Claud. Joan was born in Norfolk, Virginia and worked for the Norfolk Public Schools as an educator and social worker. She enjoyed the company of friends and family. She is survived by her granddaughter Ryian Claud, two brothers, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A visitation will be Feb 14 from 2-8pm at Riddick Funeral Service, a funeral will be held on Feb 15 12noon at First Baptist Church Lamberts Point, with entombment in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020