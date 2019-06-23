The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
(516) 825-0036
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan J. Tiedge Obituary
Joan J. Tiedge of Malverne, NY, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on June 18, 2019. Joan had moved to Norfolk in 2010 to be with her daughter, Lynn, and then resided at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach until moving in the fall of 2018 to Elderwood at Williamsville near Buffalo, NY, and her daughter, Jeanne, of Whitby, Canada.

Joan was born February 21, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY and is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters Lynn Tiedge (Bill Docalovich) and Jeanne Lafranier (John); grandchildren Mike (Nicole), Katelyn (Jeff), Jack, Katarina & Matthew; great-grandchildren Sean & Ashleigh; sister, Mary Ann Lilly (Joe); brother-in-law, Joe Figlioli; and nieces and nephew. Joan will be remembered most for her kindness, generosity, warmth, friendliness, singing, and smile. Family was everything to her, and she also loved the company of her many friends, never saying no to a party or family get-together.

Funeral services and burial will be held on Long Island, NY, on Monday and Tuesday, June 24 & 25, 2019. Condolences may be left for the family online at https://themoorefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/408/JOAN-TIEDGE/obituary.html#tribute-start.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
