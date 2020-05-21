Joan K. Enright
Joan K. Enright, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 19, 2020.

Born in Scottsbluff, NE, she was the daughter of the late Walter N. Taylor and Blanch Taylor.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, John r. Enright; three daughters, Belinda K. Enright and Maya R. MacKinnon and her husband, Paul, of Virginia Beach, and Toni Enright and her spouse, Lydia Enright of Virginia Beach; two sons, Matthew M. Enright and his wife, April, of Florida and Brock Enright and his wife, Kristen, of New York; a brother, Neel Taylor of Scottsbluff, NE; and five grandchildren, Robert MacKinnon, Michael MacKinnon, Haley Enright, Torben Enright, and Ansel Enright.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.
