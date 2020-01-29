|
Joan Katherine Mudd, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 26, 2020.
Born in Washington, D.C., she was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and served on the church council and Altar Guild. She was a lifelong softball and Mustang enthusiast as well as an avid Poker player.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Malvern Buscher, Sr.; two brothers, Joe and Thomas Buscher; and nephew, Tommy Buscher. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Patti McDonald (Mac); grandchildren, Maria Jonas, Christopher Garza, Heather Smith, Theresa McDonald, and Tammy Yednock; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; lifelong friend, Pat Wolfe; and the family of Doug and Cheryl Wolfe.
A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Our Saviour Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020