Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
4200 Shore Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Joan Katherine Mudd

Joan Katherine Mudd Obituary
Joan Katherine Mudd, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 26, 2020.

Born in Washington, D.C., she was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and served on the church council and Altar Guild. She was a lifelong softball and Mustang enthusiast as well as an avid Poker player.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Malvern Buscher, Sr.; two brothers, Joe and Thomas Buscher; and nephew, Tommy Buscher. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Patti McDonald (Mac); grandchildren, Maria Jonas, Christopher Garza, Heather Smith, Theresa McDonald, and Tammy Yednock; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; lifelong friend, Pat Wolfe; and the family of Doug and Cheryl Wolfe.

A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Our Saviour Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
