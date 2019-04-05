Joan Marie Shaid, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Westminster Canterbury, Virginia Beach, on April 1, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1928, in San Diego, CA and was the only child of William and Dorothy Mariner.Graduating from San Diego High School in 1946, she worked and completed courses at San Diego State University. She married Ensign Robert Allen Shaid USN in San Diego on August 11, 1952, and the Shaidâ€™s Naval career took them to many duty stations, including San Diego, San Francisco, Singapore, Washington D.C., Norfolk, and Charleston. Following Captain Shaidâ€™s retirement from the Navy, civilian jobs took them to Northern Virginia, Sacramento, CA, and Escondido, CA. In retirement, they resided in Northern Virginia. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. For the past 19 years, Mrs. Shaid has been a resident of Virginia Beach, and as a resident of Westminster Canterbury for the past 16 years.Throughout her life as a Navy wife and homemaker, Joan was the quintessential volunteer in a wide variety of organizations including church food pantry, healing ministry and numerous volunteer positions at Westminster Canterbury, including Hospice. First and foremost, she considered her roles of mother and homemaker as most important. She will be remembered as someone who cared about others, loved her family, and who was always willing to listen to those around her.Joan is survived by her three children, Ellen Deppe (Jim) of Virginia Beach; Leslie Mahan (Terry) of Herndon, VA; and William Shaid (Brenda) of Vienna, VA; her three grandchildren, Jamie McCarthy of Reston, VA; Russell Deppe of Virginia Beach; and Walt Deppe of Oakland, CA. She is also survived by four great grandchildren and one great great grandson.A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury, Trinity Chapel, at 1:00 pm, Sunday, April 7. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, Fellowship Fund, at Westminster Canterbury, 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary