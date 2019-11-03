The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Joan Simmons
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Virginia Beach, VA
Joan M. Simmons


1936 - 2019
Joan M. Simmons Obituary
Joan M. Simmons, age 83, passed peacefully, Oct. 26, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born on Jan. 23, 1936 in Kenmore, NY. She earned her degree in nursing in Buffalo, NY. Throughout her career, she excelled as a registered nurse, while also raising her four children.

On any given day, you could count on Joan to greet you with a cheerful smile, and her unwavering care for others. She had the most positive outlook on life and a great love for her family.

She was predeceased by her father, George MacDonald; mother, Cecile Hessinger; and grandson, Justin Mead. She is survived by her twin sister, Joyce Weir; along with three sons, Bill (Marlene), Dan (Paula), and Tim Mead (Karen); daughter, Mary Prendergast (Mike); along with seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Blake), Rachel, Nathan, Ryan, Billy, Kelly, Carley; and one great-grandchild, Barrett.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 25, 2020 at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
