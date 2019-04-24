Joan Marie Kidwell, age 80, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Virginia. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia and was the oldest of five children born to James Madison and Evelyn Margaret Kidwell. Joan was a graduate of Norview High School and of Longwood College and acquired her masterâ€™s degree from the College of William & Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Lawrence Kidwell, her sister-in-law, Shirley Kidwell, and her nephew, Peter Anthony Kidwell. Joan is survived by her brothers James Douglas Kidwell, John Timothy Kidwell and wife Brenda, Thomas Kent Kidwell and wife Dottie, sister-in-law, Julia Smith Kidwell, seventeen nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Joanâ€™s first love was the teaching of children. Through the years she served at many different levels of the education system from a first-grade classroom with 41 students to city and state school administration positions. Her last years before retirement were spent working for the Cumberland County School Administration. From an early age, Joan believed in giving the gift of her time. During the late 1960â€™s and early 1970â€™s, she accumulated the most volunteer hours ever recorded for a Pink Lady at Norfolk General Hospital. In later years she would continue volunteering her time at Johnston Willis Hospital, Lifetime Learning Institute, and always at her church. Above all she was dedicated to her family. She had a special connection to her nieces and nephews, taking them Christmas shopping for their parents and siblings and nurturing their special interests. Her generous nature helped shape the lives of all who loved her. Joanâ€™s lifetime of loving and giving will be the foundation that helps us fill the void caused by her departure from us. Our family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center for their kindness to Joan during her last days. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy.(Rt.60), Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary