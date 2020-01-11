|
|
Joan Massey Culbertson, 87 passed away January 8, 2020. She retired with Decker Law Firm as an executive assistant and was a devoted member of Kempsville Baptist Church. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany, Heather and Christopher; and four great-grandchildren, Colby Ray, Britton, Alayna and Bentley. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Norris Ray Culbertson and son, Michael A. Culbertson. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held, Monday, January 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 11, 2020