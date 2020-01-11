The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Joan Massey Culbertson, 87 passed away January 8, 2020. She retired with Decker Law Firm as an executive assistant and was a devoted member of Kempsville Baptist Church. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany, Heather and Christopher; and four great-grandchildren, Colby Ray, Britton, Alayna and Bentley. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Norris Ray Culbertson and son, Michael A. Culbertson. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held, Monday, January 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -