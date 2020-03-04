|
Joan McDaniel Dawson Wallace passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Springwell Senior Living in Baltimore. She was 76 years old. Her death was caused by complications related to dementia.
A native of Norfolk, Joan attended Maury High School in Norfolk and Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg before moving to Baltimore to attend graduate school at Johns Hopkins University.
Soon after moving to Baltimore, she met William Bradley Wallace, whom she married in 1967. They remained happily married until Bradley's death in 1997. Toward the end of her life, Joan returned to Virginia, living near childhood friends in a home she built at Virginia Beach.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Roy Dawson Edwards; brother, Dr. R. Ben Dawson; sons William "Brad" Bradley Wallace, Jr. and Bruce Dawson Wallace; Brad's wife Morgan Fenner, and their children, Aislyn and Kalyn; and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 28th, at the Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joan's memory be sent to the Maryland Chapter of the , 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093; or Baltimore Center Stage, Attn: Development, 700 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020