Liz passed on May 21, 2020 at the age of 79 in her daughter's home in Norfolk. She was surrounded by family. She was born and raised in Collingswood, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania where she earned a B.A. in education. Liz worked as an elementary school teacher before marrying the late Roy Badgley. Her young family moved to Virginia Beach in 1972. Liz and her husband owned and operated several successful restaurants: The Old Straw Hat, The Great Gatsby, and Diamond Jim Brady's. Liz was a second mother to many of her employees who called her "Miss B".
In 1999, Liz moved to Carova, in the outer banks of North Carolina, with her partner Brian Hall. She loved the peaceful, natural setting and quickly became a beloved member of her small, tight-knit community.
Liz is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Larry Rudy; her children Pam Clendenen, Roy Badgley, Rick Badgley, and their spouses; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at her favorite spot in the Currituck Sound. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in her memory to the Corolla Wild Horse Association at www.corollawildhorses.com or the Carova Volunteer Fire Department at www.CVBFandR.com. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.