The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Purdy "JoAnne" Sawyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Purdy "JoAnne" Sawyer Obituary
Joan "JoAnne" Purdy Sawyer, 85, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.

Born in Grand Rapids, MI and raised in Lowell, MI she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Gail Purdy. JoAnne graduated from Lowell High School at age 16. She was retired from Virginia Natural Gas as the Executive Assistant to the CEO.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Everett Lee Sawyer; children, Cathy Hess, Pam White, Donald Showers (Jill), April Showers and Travis Sawyer (Vicki); grandchildren, Michale Hall, Craig Hess (Pam), Raymond Hess, Lee Hess, Eric Hess, Kimberly Hess, and Jeremy Showers, as well as several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Dr. Will Langford will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -