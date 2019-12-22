|
Joan "JoAnne" Purdy Sawyer, 85, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born in Grand Rapids, MI and raised in Lowell, MI she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Gail Purdy. JoAnne graduated from Lowell High School at age 16. She was retired from Virginia Natural Gas as the Executive Assistant to the CEO.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Everett Lee Sawyer; children, Cathy Hess, Pam White, Donald Showers (Jill), April Showers and Travis Sawyer (Vicki); grandchildren, Michale Hall, Craig Hess (Pam), Raymond Hess, Lee Hess, Eric Hess, Kimberly Hess, and Jeremy Showers, as well as several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Dr. Will Langford will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019