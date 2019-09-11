Home

Fellowship Baptist Church
871 Tulls Creek Rd
Moyock, NC 27958
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
871 Tulls Creek Rd
Moyock, NC
MOYOCK - Joan R. Keatts, beloved mother, mother in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, church member and friend to many went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a brief illness.

Joan was a resident of Moyock NC, a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church and was predeceased by her cherished husband, William W. Keatts. The family would like to thank Jenny Spede of Intrepid Hospice, Dr. Thomas Alberico and Dr. Mark Sinesi for their caring and compassionate care.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Rd, Moyock, NC 27958. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fellowship Baptist Church. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
