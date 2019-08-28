|
Joan S. Johns, born August 18, 1935, passed peacefully on August 22, 2019. Joan was primarily a homemaker, although she assisted her husband with the family business, Leo F. Johns Contractor, Inc., until he retired. She also worked part time as a realtor and dance instructor. She taught belly dancing (stage name, Jasmine) at the YMCA, parks and recreation centers and military bases. Her passion was cooking and her clam chowder was requested many times by family and friends. In conversations, Joan had the ability to read between the lines and provide insight and very good advice for which we will miss.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Leo F. Johns. She is survived by daughters Judith Pardee (Bill), Jean Pattenaude (Jerry) and loving grandaughter Christina Harris.
There will be a private memorial service in Pittsburgh where she will be laid to rest.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019