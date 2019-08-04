|
Joan Smack Sharp, 82, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimerâ€™s disease. She was born on April 12, 1937 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kent Smack, founding members of Green Acres Presbyterian Church. While she was born in Dallas, TX, she spent most of her life in Portsmouth, Va., where she attended Woodrow Wilson High School and made lifelong friends. One of her favorite things to do was help plan her high school reunions. She lit up every time one was around the corner. She cherished the memories and the friends she made during those years. Mrs. Sharp, a proud mother and grandmother, was the widow of the late Carl Mason Sharp. They were married 51 years before his passing. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Sharp Rountree, and her husband, Brian A. Rountree, two sons, Paul Joseph Sharp and Mark Alan Sharp, a daughter in law, Kimberly Hartman Sharp, and many beautiful grandchildren who loved her dearly. Other survivors include her brother, Kent Alan Smack. While we grieve her passing, we rejoice that she has been restored mind, body, and soul and was welcomed by family and Jesus into eternal splendor. Joan requested a graveside service that will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Wednesday, August 7, at 12 noon. Bennett Funeral home in Mechanicsville, Va. is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019