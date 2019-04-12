Joan Toolin Holloway of Alpharetta, Ga. died peacefully on April 6, 2019 at the age of 90.Joan is survived by her children, John Proctor Holloway, III (Jean) and Anne Holloway Jenkins (David). Grandchildren, Ryan W. Holloway (Anna), John Patrick Holloway (Lindsey), Katherine Tierney Jenkins, David Marshall Jenkins, great granddaughter, Evelyn Weston Holloway and her sisters Mary Ellen Tatterson and Regina Starling. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband John P. Holloway Jr. (Johnnie)and her parents John Toolin and May Toolin.Joan was born on January 21, 1929 in Norfolk, Va. She graduated from Maury High School (Norfolk) in 1947. She lived in Norfolk for 30 years before moves with Johnnie to Goldsboro, N.C., Richmond, Va., Atlanta, Ga., and Fair Haven, N.J. In 1990 she and Johnnie moved to Alpharetta, Ga. to be close to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed a second home in Sea Pines in Hilton Head S.C. where she enjoyed long walks on the beach and many memorable times with family and friends.She was blessed with many friendships that lasted throughout her life. A week would not go by without calls to her dear friends June Beall (Florida), Lois Beaver (Atlanta),Leone Murphy (Santa Barbara, CA), Pat Burns (Atlanta), Joan Tildesley Nugent (Point Pleasant N.J.), and Marion Keeter (Norfolk).The family will have a private farewell for both Joan and Johnnie at their happy place in Sea Pines on Hilton Head. If you wish to honor her memory, donations should be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899 Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary