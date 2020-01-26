|
|
Joan White Thomas died Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020.
Joan was born February 24, 1930, the daughter of Rita Jones White and George Corbin White. She was a graduate of Maury High School and Mary Baldwin College.
A resident of Harbor's Edge since 2006, Joan was a long-standing member of The CHKD Circle of Service and the Garden Club of Norfolk, and was involved for years with the Navy League while her husband was on active duty.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, RAdm. Julian J. Thomas. She is survived by a daughter, Martha Rita Thomas of Norfolk; a son, Dr. Julian Johnson Thomas III and his wife Kimberly of Greenwood, SC; her sister-in-law Susan Thomas Castner and her husband Harold of Nashville; nephews Corbin Johnson and family, Graham Johnson and family, Davis Johnson and family, Vernon Buchman and family, James Buchman and family and honorary nephew Josh Bowser; as well as numerous cousins.
A reception in her memory will be held at Norfolk Yacht and Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1pm to 3pm. A private graveside service will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to CHKD at P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501-2156 or the Norfolk SPCA at 916 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020