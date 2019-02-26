|
Joan Wingfield Dalis , passed away February 24, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Friday March 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial service at Ohef Sholom Temple in Norfolk at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Laskin Road Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.. Full obituary and service information to follow in Wednesdays paper.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019