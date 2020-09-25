1/1
Joanie Resolme Loss
Joanie Resolme Loss, 82, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with her son Aaron at her side. Joanie was born in San Felipe, Zambales, Philippines to the late Jose and Resurrecion Resolme. She was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Dale Loss and her brothers Sofronio and Conrado. Joanie was a passionate and devoted Christian who belonged to many churches over the years. She had multiple career paths over the years to include factory work, child care, assisted nursing care and the Virginian Pilot. Joanie's favorite past times were helping others, ministering to others and gardening.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Aaron (Amanda); grandchildren, Christian, Brandon and Anthony; brothers, Jimmy and Marcelo; sisters, Anacleta and Nena; and a host of other family and friends.

The visitation will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 3 p.m. All attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joanie's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
SEP
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
