Joann Golladay Bruyneel went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Bruyneel.
Joann was born in Romney, West Virginia on December 15, 1929. She traveled the world. She graduated from Romney High School (1947) and from Fairmont State College in West Virginia (1951) where she was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority. Her plans to become a teacher materialized fully in the work force. However she took those natural interest and gifts of hers and plowed them into the role of homemaker, Mother, and teacher to our family and her beloved Thalia Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Philanthropic educational organization (PEO) for many years which provides educational opportunities in the form of College scholarships.
Joann was truly a wonderful, loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, and friend. Known affectionately to her family as "Grandmary", she filled each of our hearts in a very special way, providing the family a warm sanctuary for all of us, whether close by at her dining room table or across the miles to wherever our lives had taken us. Through all our family life's changes, celebrations, storms, births, deaths, and day to day happenings her prayers covered us and we knew she was always there for us with that genuine, abiding love. She was truly a blessing in all our lives.
Joann was a member of Thalia Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 40 years, and was instrumental in starting up the Early Childhood development school (preschool) in the church. She was also involved in the merger with Kings Grant Presbyterian Church. She dearly loved her church family and we are so grateful for the love and kindness they showed her over the years.
Joann loved to travel and enjoyed many Elderhostel trips with her friends traveling to the Rocky Mountains, Grand Canyon, Nova Scotia, Canada, Newfoundland, and Alaska. She traveled to Europe with her mom twice, spent a weekend on Mr. Fiji in a hotel, climbed Mt. Blanc in Tarnzana, and traveled through the Alps. Mon loved Disney and visited the park 49 straight years. Her true love was Sanibel Island in Florida where she visited for 45 years. During her long live she lived in 13 states, visited 48 of the United States, and 52 foreign countries.
Joann volunteered actively in the community over the years working at the polls and many years in the Virginia Beach Public Library.
Left to cherish her memory are her 2 children, Peggy Duncan (Mark) of Texarkana, Texas, and John Bruyneel (Donna) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Kimberly, David, Joshua, Seth, Cherith, Leah, Ben, and Joey; thirteen great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Anthony, Paris, Xavier, Eva, Ason, Gabe, Ella, Atticus, Ivy, Sampson, Levi, and Gavin; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Eli; and a host of other relatives and lifelong friends including three very special ladies known as the "YoYo" sisters that she loved being mischievous with.
A graveside service will be held in Romney, West Virginia at the Indian Mound Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at Kings Grant Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia on a day to be determined. The family will receive friends following the service. In
lieu of flowers, back packs will be set at the end of the pews. Please place an item a Child can use in preschool in the backpack or make a donation to the school. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
