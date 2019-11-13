The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadowbrook Mausoleum Chapel
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Carol West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Carol West Obituary
SUFFOLK- JoAnn West, 77, passed away quietly at home on November 9, 2019. Born in Underwood, ND to Elmer and Clara Schafer, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Robert West, Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles. She was a 1960 graduate of Underwood High School. JoAnn worked many years as a bookkeeper and retired from Tidewater Community College after 23 years as a Human Resource Benefits Specialist.

She is survived by a brother, Dale Schafer and wife Ellen of Bismarck, ND and numerous cousins. JoAnn also wanted to thank her two long time close friends, Andrienne Iman and Angelia Houk, for their friendship and compassion.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 1 PM in Meadowbrook Mausoleum Chapel, Suffolk by Pastor Steve Hassell. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk on Thursday from 6:30 - 8:00 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -