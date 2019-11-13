|
|
SUFFOLK- JoAnn West, 77, passed away quietly at home on November 9, 2019. Born in Underwood, ND to Elmer and Clara Schafer, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Robert West, Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles. She was a 1960 graduate of Underwood High School. JoAnn worked many years as a bookkeeper and retired from Tidewater Community College after 23 years as a Human Resource Benefits Specialist.
She is survived by a brother, Dale Schafer and wife Ellen of Bismarck, ND and numerous cousins. JoAnn also wanted to thank her two long time close friends, Andrienne Iman and Angelia Houk, for their friendship and compassion.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 1 PM in Meadowbrook Mausoleum Chapel, Suffolk by Pastor Steve Hassell. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk on Thursday from 6:30 - 8:00 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019