JoAnn McMillan
JoAnn Fay McMillan


1936 - 2020
JoAnn Fay McMillan Obituary
JoAnn Fay McMillan, of Richmond, VA passed away on January 3rd, 2020 surrounded by family.

She was born in Amherst, VA in 1936 to the late Louie and Margaret Wood. JoAnn is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Larry D. McMillan, as well as two children, Denny McMillan and Steven McMillan, and two grandchildren, Christopher McMillan and Todd McMillan.

JoAnn was a dedicated wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, nicknamed "Mimi" to all family. Constantly caring, Mimi stood as a matriarch, always there to lift up her family and instill confidence, love and understanding. Her cooking was especially cherished, and her recipes will be shared for generations.

Left to hold dear her memory are her children Sherrie Evans, Kellie Tucker and husband Jim, Glen McMillan, Linda McMillan (surviving wife of Denny). Grandchildren Bree Tucker Rutherford and husband Ryan, Matthew McMillan, Blake Evans and wife Caroline and great grandchildren Tucker and Brayden Rutherford. Her sister Dixie Bryant, nephews Owen and Christian Bryant and niece Dana Glass.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at The Crossings at Bon Air, especially Sharon and Curtis who were particularly involved in her well-being. Also, thank you to the Hospice House nurses at St. Mary's who kept her comfortable and at peace.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
