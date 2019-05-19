Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Trafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann G. Trafford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joann G. Trafford Obituary
Chesapeake Joann G Trafford 83, of Harmony at Oakbrooke, Chesapeake passed away May 8, 2019. Joann was a loving wife, devoted mother, and exceptional grandmother. She was a member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. Joann enjoyed playing bridge, community clubs, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Henry E Trafford; daughters Brenda Rhodes and husband David,Cheryl Cornell and fiance Donnie Lascara; grandchildren Ashley Cornell, Matthew Rhodes, and Victoria Rhodes; sister Audrey Wright and husband Keith; nieces Kimberly Walwik and Lisa Kasiski. Per Joann's request, memorial services will be private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.