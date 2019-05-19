|
|
Chesapeake Joann G Trafford 83, of Harmony at Oakbrooke, Chesapeake passed away May 8, 2019. Joann was a loving wife, devoted mother, and exceptional grandmother. She was a member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. Joann enjoyed playing bridge, community clubs, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Henry E Trafford; daughters Brenda Rhodes and husband David,Cheryl Cornell and fiance Donnie Lascara; grandchildren Ashley Cornell, Matthew Rhodes, and Victoria Rhodes; sister Audrey Wright and husband Keith; nieces Kimberly Walwik and Lisa Kasiski. Per Joann's request, memorial services will be private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019