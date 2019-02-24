CHESAPEAKEÂ­-JoAnn Piatt Ferolino, 78, met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, February 22, 2019. She is reveling in the glory of Heaven, dancing once again with her loving husband of 50 years, Nolasco Avilla Ferolino. She also is reunited with her earthly father, Curtis L. Piatt. JoAnn graduated from Oscar Smith High School and began a decades-long career as a bookkeeper for various local businesses, beginning with the Rices Nachmanâ€™s upscale department store in downtown Norfolk and culminating with her retirement from Todd Farm Equipment in Chesapeake. JoAnn loved music and dancing. She and her girlfriends would catch a bus to the United Service Organization, Inc. (USO) dance hall in Norfolk, it was there that she met her future husband. She also was an avid reader of contemporary novels and enjoyed relaxing days at the beach with her family; hosting parties and cookouts with her husband for family, friends, and neighbors; shopping with her daughter and friends; and sewing, embroidery, and crafts. She was a loyal wife, a dedicated mother, and a loving grandmother.JoAnn is survived by her devoted mother, Esther F. Piatt (Chesapeake); daughter and son-in-law, Gina Ferolino Beasley and Jerry Beasley (Christiansburg); son and daughter-in-law, Mark Alan Ferolino and Yuko Fukuda Ferolino (Virginia Beach); grandsons, Phillip Bailey III (Ashton), Oklahoma City; Cody Beasley, Atlanta; Tyler Beasley (Jessi ), Christiansburg; and Kalani David Ferolino, Virginia Beach; great-grandson, Triston Ryan Beasley, Christiansburg; brother, Dennis L. Piatt (Florida); relatives by marriage in the Philippines including three brothers-in-law, Felicisimo (â€œImoâ€) and wife, Lourdes (â€œLudingâ€) Ferolino; Zosimo (â€œZosingâ€) and wife, Soledad (â€œCholengâ€) Ferolino; and Romulo Canieso; and sister-in-law, Divina Ferolino; special friends, Bob Sierra and family; special aunt, Wylma Hylton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly. JoAnn was a member of River Oak Church in Chesapeake and enjoyed small-group Bible study.The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Graham Funeral and Cremation Services , 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. To view the service and to leave a note to the family please visit her book of memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary