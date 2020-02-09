|
JoAnn Roberson, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
JoAnn was born in Greenbrier County West Virginia on April 3rd 1931, during the Great Depression times. Her parents were Ida Elizabeth Burns and Steven Wyatt Stantliff. She had nine brothers and sisters: Emanuel, Mary, Annabell, Frenchie, Beulah, Margie, Charlie, Rose, and Bill.
JoAnn had two children. Daughter, Vikki Broyles and son, Bernard Keith Holcomb. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
In her early twenties, she purchased the restaurant where she was a waitress, a local favorite known as "Bozeburger", that she owned and operated for 40 years! Not only was she a business owner she did volunteer work for her local church, Temple Baptist. She ran the "SonShine Club" for 30 years where she prepared meals once a month for senior citizens. Cooking was definitely her passion along with working with antiques.
Her love for God, family, friends and the church defined HER. No matter the situation or condition she never turned down anyone in need. Whether it be family, friend or stranger, she found a way. She had such a positive, giving, loving nature with No Reserve. She lived an incredibly rich life that she created through her own independence and perseverance. Although JoAnn will be deeply missed, she will be eternally remembered by the many hearts of the people's lives she touched on a daily basis.
The family will receive friends at Temple Baptist Church, 1322 George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23323 on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Watson Morgan, Jr., officiating. Snellings Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church for their Missionary Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020