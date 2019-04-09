Joanne Shupe, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Joanne was born on August 6, 1945, in Norfolk, VA. She was the daughter to the late Anita and Leon Basnight. She was a member of the Granby High School class of 1963. Joanne was married to the love of her life, Thomas â€œBillâ€ Shupe, on May 18, 1968. They lived in Virginia Beach until June 2016 and then relocated to Leander, TX to be near their son and his family.Joanne is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Tom and his wife, Karen; and two grandchildren, Jordan and Shelby; step sister, Paula Bonocore and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many friends all of which she considered family.The list of things that made Joanne special is endless. Joanne loved her family so much and would go to the ends of the earth to protect and help them. She had a passion for gardening and always had flowers growing throughout the year and loved to grow vegetables. Joanne was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her cooking secrets with her granddaughter, Shelby. She loved socializing with her many friends whether it was on her front porch (VA) or in her garage (TX), at her pool or at a good Bunco game. Joanne was a master at shopping. She loved buying pretty things for her house, spoiling her friends and family with gifts and buying clothes. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. She was always impeccably dressed and looking her best (even during her illness). Joanneâ€™s strong spirit gave her the strength to never complain about her illness even when she was in the worst of pain. She passed away the way she lead her life â€¦ with strength and dignity.Instead of a service, we will be celebrating Joanneâ€™s life with the many kind gestures, words of encouragement and stories from her loved ones (family and friends). The family requests that donations be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research in Joanneâ€™s memory. Donations can be made online at JimmyV.org or by check payable to The V Foundation (14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513). Download the donation form from JimmyV.org and include it with your check. Include â€œJoanne Shupeâ€ on the memo line. 100% of the donations go to cancer research! Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary