Franklin - JoAnne Darden Kelly, 90, widow of William F. Kelly, passed away October 6, 2019 in her home. Born in South Mills, NC, and reared in Newsoms, VA, and former resident of Nags Head, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Little Darden and India Bartlett Darden. JoAnne was a graduate of St. Mary's School in Raleigh, NC and received a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. She taught at Davie County Schools in Edison, NJ, Pompano High School in Pompano Beach, FL, and Franklin City Public Schools. JoAnne was a member of the Outer Banks Presbyterian Church and Franklin Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons William Darden Kelly of Seaside, NJ and Arthur Adams Kelly of Hollywood, FL, and several cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 in Hollywood Cemetery in Newsoms with Rev. Lou Ventura officiating. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Southeastern Virginia (SEVA), 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. The family would like to thank Ruby Ricks and all of the other caregivers for their loving care of their mother. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019