Joanne Grace Coyle
Joanne Grace Coyle, 78, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Joanne was born in Brooklyn, NY to William and Marion Barron. She was also predeceased by her husband of 25 years, John Coyle and a son, John Joseph Coyle.

Joanne worked a number of years for Manufacturers Hanover Trust and Macy's. She was a beloved aunt and sister. She enjoyed summers on the east end of Long Island and will be missed by many.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Marion Albrecht (Peter), two sons, Charles William Leahy (Joann) and Thomas Patrick Coyle; one grandson, Charles Paul Leahy.

A wake service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 7 PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pine Lawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY at a later date. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Wake
07:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
