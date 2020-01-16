|
Joanne Margaret Lynch, 72, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 12, 2020.
Born in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Dahgney Biddle. She was retired from AT&T after 33 years and was a Volunteer for the Bear Program (Be A Reader) at College Park Elementary + Larrymore Elementary. She was also a member of Burrows Memorial Baptist Church where she was Sunday School Director and Treasurer.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Kindra Wilson and Joleen Walkner and husband, Anthony; son, Mikkel Lynch; sisters, Kathy Mayhood and husband, Ron, and CarolLynne Broxterman and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Britanie, Nicole, and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Burrows Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020