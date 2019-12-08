|
|
JoAnne (87) passed on peacefully Sunday morning to join her parents, L.R. McCurry and Bernice Battle, her sister, Martha Orsini, as well as her son, William Campbell "Cam" Niemeyer. She will continue to watch over her daughter Mary Niemeyer "Chandler" Beach, husband Scot, grandchildren Christopher, wife Rosie and great-grand child Oliver, Chad, his wife Kelly and great-grand child Kinsley, grandson Cody, and grand daughter Lydia, as well as grand daughters Leigh Niemeyer and Brittany Niemeyer Snyder and her husband Brady.
Our gratitude and appreciation is extended to friends and those that helped care for her these last few weeks. There will be no funeral service per JoAnne's request. Final care arrangement will be handled by J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy, N.; Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019