We celebrate the amazing life of our beloved wife, mama, sister, and nana; Joanne (Jodi) Moose Moore.
Her rich existence is celebrated by her beloved husband, Jessee G. Moore, Jr; her son Jessee (Jesse) G. Moore III; her daughter Tara R. Moscopulos, and her husband David A. Moscopulos Jr; her grandchildren Wyatt StJohn Gibson, Zoe S. Moscopulos, and Eli A. Moscopulos; her parents Howard and Thelma Moose; her brother Howard M. Moose (Michael) and his wife Rita S. Moose; her sister Jeanne M. Woroski and her husband Ronald Woroski; and her favorite companions, the border collies Makani and Clementine. Whether with us now or gone from this existence, we all celebrate this exceptional person.
Jodi retired from the Norfolk Police Department having achieved the rank of Lieutenant. During her career with the police department, she was credited with pioneering many public safety initiatives, including Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.). Jodi pursued her Master's Degree while working as a police officer and graduated from Old Dominion University. She was a member of the honor society Phi Theta Kappa, and was published in the Nota Bene. Post retirement, she became licensed as a Professional Counselor (LPC) and opened her own practice, Stillwaters Counseling. Her career as an LPC was full. She mentored many licensure candidates and created a group to promote professional collaboration and mentor ship, the Master Clinicians Group. She was also at the helm of The Parent's Group, a group for parents who have lost their children. As a recognized expert in all aspects of mental health, Jodi was selected as a contributor to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM, 5th edition. Jodi was also a founding member of Coastal Community Church and led a group of seekers called The Deeper Group, who even in their absence would turn out to be lifelong friends.
She has been a bright light for her family and for anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of her life will be held at Smith and Williams Funeral Home on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at 6pm. Smith and Williams is located at 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. Please join us to celebrate her extraordinary life. There will be a reception to follow with light hors d'oeuvres and beverages. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a commitment to organ donation by registering at www.donatelife.net.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020