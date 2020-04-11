The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Joanne "Dottie" Clifton Parker, 78, of Kensington Way passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side. Dottie was a faithful member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi International. She was retired from Dominion Virginia Power.

She is survived by her daughters, Michele Loyd and Debbie Giles and her husband, James; sister, Joyce Johnson and her husband, Barty; brother, Joseph "Dickie" Clifton and his wife, Becky; grandchildren, Morgan T Schools and her husband, Aaron, and Tyler D. Deatherage; and her beloved significant other, Gus O'Melia and his granddaughter, Kirsten. She was also known as Mama Dottie and Nannie by many who loved her dearly.

To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 11 to 5 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Pease visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2020
