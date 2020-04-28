The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Jodie Elizabeth Schenk

Jodie Elizabeth Schenk, 36, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of Cheryl Turner Goins and the late Jody Wayne Schenk. Jodie is predeceased by her father, Jody Wayne Schenk; and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Betty Schenk. She was a Medical Assistant and a member of First Baptist Church. In addition to her mother, Jodie is survived by step-father, Ernest E. Goins, MD; brother, Matthew Ryan Schenk and wife Maline and their children, Emma, Macie, Maddison and Gunner; maternal grandparents, William R. "Billy" and Ina Turner; Uncles, Aunts and Cousins, Donna and Ronnie Schenk and children, Brian and Arran, Karen Schenk and Robert Burdge and child, Katie, Billy and Debbie Turner, Jr. and child Mandy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2020
