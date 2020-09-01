1/
Jody Anne Jackson Adams
Jody Anne Jackson Adams passed from this life on August 27, 2020. Jody leaves behind, with aching hearts, her husband - Cecil Adams, a son - Josh Adams, her Mother - Carol Jackson and a beloved Brother - Randy Jackson, all of Chesapeake, VA. Jody's Father - Thomas A. Jackson, Jr. preceded her in death.

From the time she could stand, Jody was a force to be reckoned with. She was a curious and very active child. As she grew older, she knew right from wrong more times than not. One day she even broke up a fight on the school bus with a much larger boy who had said bad things about her brother. She loved her family dearly and soon found her role as peace maker which she held until her death. She told the truth about what mattered and held her friends and family to the same standard.

Jody was motivated and smart - always excelling in her studies and eventually earned a BA in Criminal Justice, another BA in Environment Sciences, and, ultimately, a Physician Assistant certification. She worked in surgery at Sentara Heart Hospital for many years. Jody was quite skilled in her work and, despite the long hours and continuous study to maintain her credentials, she loved her job. She often said that she worked for a particularly skillful staff of doctors and nurses and that they "made her look good."

Jody had many friends because she was a good friend. She sincerely listened to people and shared good times and bad times with dozens of life-long comrades. She was always up for a trip anywhere - but mostly to the beach. She was funny, silly, and just downright fun to be around. Her smile would light up a whole room.

Our world is a little bit less now with Jody's passing. We will all miss her greatly and hope that as we remember her, we will see that smile and know that she is near enough to give us one more "kick in the pants".

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 26th at Richard's house. Further details are available from Cecil.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 1, 2020.
