Joe B. Littles, 88, passed away on Wed., Oct 28, 2020. Joe was a USMC veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He is survived by his wife, Alverta Littles; children, Marlon Littles, Jacqueline Balmer, Shani Twyman; and a host of family and friends. Public viewing will be Thurs, Nov. 5, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Graveside service will be Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm. All services at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Please visit www.woodlawnnorfolk.com for an extended obituary.